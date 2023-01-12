Is This The End For BBBY?

Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was once a favorite among meme stock traders. But just last week, the company expressed doubt that it will be able to continue operating without filing bankruptcy. The stock price dropped 25% on the news, falling under $2 a share. Most options action on the day appeared to be profit taking, although someone placed a reasonably large opening short call trade.

Right now, the biggest opportunity in the market has nothing to do with buying and selling stock like you’re used to…

It’s a new trade that can generate extra income on-demand every week…

Up to 96x MORE income than dividends, in fact.

It’s called The One Trade Retirement Plan, and you’re about to see how it’s possible to collect as much as $1,475 per week using it below:

See for yourself right here.