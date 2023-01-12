Is This The End For BBBY?

Dividend Investing
by Jay Soloff

Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was once a favorite among meme stock traders. But just last week, the company expressed doubt that it will be able to continue operating without filing bankruptcy. The stock price dropped 25% on the news, falling under $2 a share. Most options action on the day appeared to be profit taking, although someone placed a reasonably large opening short call trade. 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.