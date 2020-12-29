Is the Stock Market Open on New Year’s Eve?

Investors ask that question about the stock market including the New York Stock Exchange – sometimes called the NYSE, Nasdaq, and others. This year New Year’s Eve falls on a Thursday: December 31, 2020.

The stock market is closed on Friday, January 1, 2021 for New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Eve the stock market – including the New York Stock Exchange, and Nasdaq – will open at 9:30 a.m. eastern time. The stock market will close at its regular time that afternoon.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will re-open at 9:30 on Monday, January 4, 2021, the first full business day after the New Year’s holiday.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange will be closed on New Year’s day.