Is the stock market open on Black Friday?
That’s a question investors ask about the stock market including the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and others. This year Black Friday falls on November 27, 2020.
The stock market is closed on Thursday, November 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
On Black Friday the stock market – including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq – will open at 9:30 a.m. eastern time. The stock market will close early at 1:00 p.m. on Black Friday.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will re-open at 9:30 on Monday, November 30, 2020, the first full business day after Black Friday.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will close early at 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas day.
The Chicago Board Options Exchange will be closed on Thanksgiving day and will close early for options trading on Black Friday.
