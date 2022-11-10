 Is The Bottom In For Peloton?

Dividend Investing
by Jay Soloff

Embattled workout equipment maker Peloton (PTON) posted poor earnings last week, but the stock rallied anyways. While the company was way off on earnings for the quarter, management does expect the business to return to profitability next year. Perhaps that’s why several thousands of put contracts were sold after the earnings release. Investors may be assuming the worst is over with regard to the share price. 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.