 Is The Bottom In For Peloton?

Embattled workout equipment maker Peloton (PTON) posted poor earnings last week, but the stock rallied anyways. While the company was way off on earnings for the quarter, management does expect the business to return to profitability next year. Perhaps that’s why several thousands of put contracts were sold after the earnings release. Investors may be assuming the worst is over with regard to the share price.

Fusion Income allows investors to take the average 1.3% yield and multiply it exponentially, giving you as much as 465x more cash in your pocket.

It’s the best way to generate cash in volatile markets like these.

Just click here!