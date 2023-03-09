Is Silvergate Going To Zero?

Silvergate Capital (SI) is a crypto-friendly bank that is down over 60% in a week (at the time of this writing). The regional bank is getting hit hard after admitting the company has concerns about its operational viability after the collapse of the crypto market in recent months. Several short-term options block trades suggest that the stock could be in for more punishment in the near future.

Anyone can take advantage of this.

Unfortunately, brokers don't often advertise their "Income Accelerator Accounts" so many never request an upgrade.

Now you don't have to worry about missing out...

I've prepared everything you need to know right here.