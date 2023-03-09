Is Silvergate Going To Zero?

Dividend Investing
by Jay Soloff
Silvergate Capital (SI) is a crypto-friendly bank that is down over 60% in a week (at the time of this writing). The regional bank is getting hit hard after admitting the company has concerns about its operational viability after the collapse of the crypto market in recent months. Several short-term options block trades suggest that the stock could be in for more punishment in the near future. 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
