 I Made a Mistake Last Week

Last week, I shared an opportunity in the cereal space that quickly got smacked down by the market.
We saw a bit of a bullish jump back to all-time highs on Tuesday.
But, I breakdown what happened here.
More importantly, I dive into what this might mean for the overall market and your portfolio.
Is cash the best place to be right now?
Is there a sector you should be looking at?
I shot a quick 2-minute video to share everything here,
Discover the one trade to replace your income for life
There’s a new way to make fast money in the markets without day trading options or stocks. It’s actually possible to generate thousands of dollars in as little as 11 days.