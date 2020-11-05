How to Play a Potential Infrastructure Bill

For the past few months we’ve been doing quite a bit of work on how to play a pending infrastructure bill.
We’ve finally now narrowed down our positions to a few stocks, mainly etf’s.
Today we’ll review these with a bit of a glimpse through the lens of charts.
82% winners from options? (many thought impossible)
If you’re used to losing money with options...listen up. There’s a way to flip options on their end and win 82% of the time...and win thousands every 11 days. We’re doing this even during 2020.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...