How To Boost Your Cashflow While Owning CSCO

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a blue chip networking giant that has become more of an income stock than a growth stock in recent years. The company currently pays a 2.3% dividend. The cash flow from owning CSCO can be significantly enhanced by using a covered call strategy. A strategist recently sold 7,500 January 2023 CSCO calls tied to stock (to create a covered call). This trade provides a return on the premium collected of 8.6% in just over a year. While CSCO’s share price is capped in this scenario, the premium collected was likely the aim of this trade.