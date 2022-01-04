How To Boost Your Cashflow While Owning CSCO

Dividend Investing
by Jay Soloff

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a blue chip networking giant that has become more of an income stock than a growth stock in recent years.  The company currently pays a 2.3% dividend.  The cash flow from owning CSCO can be significantly enhanced by using a covered call strategy.  A strategist recently sold 7,500 January 2023 CSCO calls tied to stock (to create a covered call).  This trade provides a return on the premium collected of 8.6% in just over a year.  While CSCO’s share price is capped in this scenario, the premium collected was likely the aim of this trade.

