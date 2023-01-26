How to avoid big drawdowns in your portfolio in 2023

Last year, if you held your stocks…

You’re likely sitting on double-digit losses over a 12-month timeframe.

Drawdowns in your portfolio can be crippling to your future wealth and income.

If you lose 50% of your portfolio… it requires a 100% return to get back to even.

As you can imagine, losing 50% is much easier than making 100%.

I talk a little about this phenomenon today in my free weekly video.

It’s only 3 minutes long, but I discuss this topic…

But, as a bonus, I share what investment YOU MUST buy in this market that’s almost risk-free. (that bonus is at the end).

Hint — it’s NOT a stock.

Click here to learn more about avoiding drawdowns and what asset to buy now,