How to avoid big drawdowns in your portfolio in 2023

Last year, if you held your stocks…
You’re likely sitting on double-digit losses over a 12-month timeframe.
Drawdowns in your portfolio can be crippling to your future wealth and income.
If you lose 50% of your portfolio… it requires a 100% return to get back to even.
As you can imagine, losing 50% is much easier than making 100%.
I talk a little about this phenomenon today in my free weekly video.
It’s only 3 minutes long, but I discuss this topic…
But, as a bonus, I share what investment YOU MUST buy in this market that’s almost risk-free. (that bonus is at the end).
Hint — it’s NOT a stock.
Click here to learn more about avoiding drawdowns and what asset to buy now,
A new way to add $5,900/month to your retirement
If you’re not doing this in your portfolio right now…
You could be missing out on $5,900 per month in retirement.
I’m not referring to some new dividend strategy…
And this does NOT involve forex or anything complicated or risky like that.
But this “Recession-proof” strategy can generate up to $5,900 per month… in up markets… down markets… and anything in between.