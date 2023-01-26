How to avoid big drawdowns in your portfolio in 2023

Dividend Investing
by Serge Berger

Last year, if you held your stocks…

You’re likely sitting on double-digit losses over a 12-month timeframe. 

Drawdowns in your portfolio can be crippling to your future wealth and income. 

If you lose 50% of your portfolio… it requires a 100% return to get back to even. 

As you can imagine, losing 50% is much easier than making 100%. 

I talk a little about this phenomenon today in my free weekly video. 

It’s only 3 minutes long, but I discuss this topic…

But, as a bonus, I share what investment YOU MUST buy in this market that’s almost risk-free. (that bonus is at the end). 

Hint — it’s NOT a stock.

Click here to learn more about avoiding drawdowns and what asset to buy now, 

A new way to add $5,900/month to your retirement

If you’re not doing this in your portfolio right now…

You could be missing out on $5,900 per month in retirement.

I’m not referring to some new dividend strategy…

And this does NOT involve forex or anything complicated or risky like that.

But this “Recession-proof” strategy can generate up to $5,900 per month… in up markets… down markets… and anything in between.

Click here to learn how to collect up to $5,900/month.

 

Author: Serge BergerEvery 11 days, there is an opportunity in the market to collect 8-10% returns. Ex-investment banker and 20-year options trader, Serge Berger shows you how inside 11-Day Trader. Serge uses technical analysis to dig up stocks that are set to make a big move. Once he finds them, he places a special 11-day trade to capture gains while lowering risk. The goal is to win up to 82% of the time.