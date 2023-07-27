How the Fed Rate Hikes Just Flipped This Chart on Its Head 

There’s been a lot of talk recently about the yield curve “inverting,” meaning that shorter-term bonds yield more than longer-term ones.
That means investors expect that the economy will grow faster now than in the future – that a recession is coming, in other words.
But that doesn’t matter much for the stock market. Instead, it’s when the yield curve does another move that us investors need to start heading for the hills.
In today’s 2-minute video, I show you exactly what this is, and when to expect it.
I release these weekly tips every Thursday for free, so stay tuned and stay subscribed here.
Up to $300 per Week Using This 3-Step Income Checklist
As long as you follow this 3-step checklist, you can feel confident you’re executing this strategy correctly:
1. The stock is under $15 (no more than $1,500 in capital required).
2. Positions are never held longer than 2 trading days.
3. Minimum target of 2% cash return per weekly trade.
Click here to see how applying this checklist to your account can hand you up to $300 per week.