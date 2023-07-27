How the Fed Rate Hikes Just Flipped This Chart on Its Head 

There’s been a lot of talk recently about the yield curve “inverting,” meaning that shorter-term bonds yield more than longer-term ones.

That means investors expect that the economy will grow faster now than in the future – that a recession is coming, in other words.

But that doesn’t matter much for the stock market. Instead, it’s when the yield curve does another move that us investors need to start heading for the hills.

In today’s 2-minute video, I show you exactly what this is, and when to expect it.

