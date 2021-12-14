How High Is Apple Going to Climb?

Blue Chip Stocks, Growth Stocks, Options
by Jay Soloff

Apple (AAPL) shares have been on fire lately, as the company is nearing the $3 trillion market cap level. It would be the first company to reach such a lofty valuation.  The stock has been popular lately as investors have been in something of a flight-to-quality mode.  What’s more, investors appear to be excited about the company’s upcoming products, including the the self-driving Apple Car and a VR/AR headset that could launch next year.  In options land, robust call buying suggests the stock could keep climbing through the end of the year.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.