How High Is Apple Going to Climb?

Apple (AAPL) shares have been on fire lately, as the company is nearing the $3 trillion market cap level. It would be the first company to reach such a lofty valuation. The stock has been popular lately as investors have been in something of a flight-to-quality mode. What’s more, investors appear to be excited about the company’s upcoming products, including the the self-driving Apple Car and a VR/AR headset that could launch next year. In options land, robust call buying suggests the stock could keep climbing through the end of the year.