﻿FATE Stock Price Moves on Positive Results From Lymphoma Medication

FATE has become one of the hottest biotech stocks of the year.

Since 2020, FATE’s stock price ran from a low of $18.80 to a recent high of $80.19, good for a return of 327%, as compared to the iShares NASDAQ Biotech ETF (IBB), which is up 25%.

On Monday morning, the stock was up another 30%, or $18.50 a share.

All after announcing positive interim data from its Phase 1 study of FT516 in combination with rituximab for patients with relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma.

FT516 is the Company’s universal, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell product candidate derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line engineered with a novel high-affinity, non-cleavable CD16 (hnCD16) Fc receptor, which is designed to maximize antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), a potent anti-tumor mechanism by which NK cells recognize, bind and kill antibody-coated cancer cells.

“We are highly encouraged by these Phase 1 data, which clearly demonstrate that off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived NK cells can drive complete responses for cancer patients and that our proprietary hnCD16 Fc receptor can effectively synergize with and enhance the mechanism of action of tumor-targeted antibodies,” said Scott Wolchko, President and CEO of Fate Therapeutics, as quoted in the company’s press release.

“Importantly, the safety profile of FT516 continues to suggest multiple doses of iPSC-derived NK cells can be administered in the outpatient setting, and supports potential use across multiple lines of therapy, including as part of early-line CD20-targeted monoclonal antibody regimens, for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma.”

Ian Cooper’s Personal Position in FATE: None