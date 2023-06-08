Can The S&P 500 Catch Up to the Nasdaq?

2023 has been complete opposites for most of the stock market.
The Dow is around breakeven…
S&P 500 up less than 10%…
Small caps in between them…
But the Nasdaq soaring nearly 27%. Crushing all their returns.
The market hasn’t risen together.
But I noticed last week we started seeing a broadening out of the market rally outside of tech.( I’m assuming the debt ceiling resolution helped.)
However, the question is can this continue?
In today’s free video, I dive into the math to determine if the S&P will begin rallying higher to catch up to the Nasdaq.
I release these free videos every Thursday so stay subscribed.
How to Make $14,592 per Year Trading Just Once per Week
If you want more stock income, but don’t want a second job analyzing charts or waiting months for a dividend, this 48-hour strategy is for you. It can generate up to $14,592 per year, takes just a few minutes each week, and is as easy as buying a dividend stock. Click here to see how this 48-hour strategy works now.