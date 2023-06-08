Can The S&P 500 Catch Up to the Nasdaq?

Dividend Investing
by Serge Berger

2023 has been complete opposites for most of the stock market.

The Dow is around breakeven…

S&P 500 up less than 10%…

Small caps in between them…

But the Nasdaq soaring nearly 27%. Crushing all their returns.

The market hasn’t risen together.

But I noticed last week we started seeing a broadening out of the market rally outside of tech.( I’m assuming the debt ceiling resolution helped.)

However, the question is can this continue?

In today’s free video, I dive into the math to determine if the S&P will begin rallying higher to catch up to the Nasdaq.

