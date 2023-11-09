Bullish Momentum Alert: This Insurance Stock Could Skyrocket

I’ve noticed that insurance companies have been particularly bullish for the past couple of months now.

Why?

Well, the reason insurance companies tend to do better in an environment of higher interest rates is because they can lock in higher yields to allocate the premiums they receive.

For example, when looking at a company like American International Group (AIG) – which recently beat Q3 earnings – its chart quite clearly speaks for itself…

And it’s saying it’s only a matter of time before the stock breaks out even higher.

But just in case you’re skeptical, I have two tools investors can use to help pinpoint the next bullish trend…

In today’s 2-minute video, I explain why investors are getting bullish on insurance companies, how much higher I expect AIG to get and two ways for investors to track trend direction.

I release these weekly tips every Thursday for free, so stay tuned and stay subscribed here.