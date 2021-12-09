A stock I see about to take off (thanks to Covid)

by Serge Berger

We’ve seen some volatility in the markets thanks to a new Covid variant.

But I’m looking at a stock that is primed to make a big move in December.

It’s curling up on the chart and setting itself up to recent highs if we get better news about the variant in the next week or so.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed.

However, as we come off a strong week, I’m expecting more upside especially on this stock I’ll show you.

It’s in the travel industry… a sector that’s pulled back… giving it built up momentum to the upside.

Click here to see this stock about to takeoff in December,

(I’ll share with you a few ideas how to trade this stock)

