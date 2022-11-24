A Highly Unusual Trade in Valvoline

Dividend Investing
by Jay Soloff

Valvoline (VVV) is a well known oil and gas refining and marketing company. However, despite the popularity of its products, very few options trade on the stock. The average daily volume in VVV options is just 758.  As such, it was quite a surprise to see 40,000 contracts trade in VVV June options last week. It looks like the unusual volume came from a very large call spread that appears to be bullish in nature.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.