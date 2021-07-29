50/50 Chance We See This One Market-Moving Event in August

August is an odd month in the markets…

Trading desks are thinly staffed, so there is less trading activity going on.

But I’ve been called back to the trading desk many times in the prime back-to-school season.

Looking at a chart of the S&P 500 and the 10-year bond… there’s a correlation to what the market usually does in August…

And I think you’ll find it interesting.

This is a macro picture of the market, and a good topic to discuss if you’re buying individual names as the market moves everything.

View my weekly video above as I’m traveling!

(I also have a chart to show you on Bitcoin and what I see happening with it).