40-Year Trend Broken in The Bond Market!

Dividend Investing
by Serge Berger

I just pulled up a chart of the 10-year treasury yield and it’s showing a trend break that we haven’t seen since the 80s. 

That’s a 40-year trend now broken!

It’s telling as it gives us a glimpse into what the future economic picture might look like in America. 

In my short 3-minute weekly video, I’ll share exactly what it means for you. 

I release these weekly tips every Thursday for free, so stay tuned and stay subscribed here. 

Click here how this 40-year trend will affect your portfolio, 

Up to $300 per Week Using This 3-Step Income Checklist

As long as you follow this 3-step checklist, you can feel confident you’re executing this strategy correctly:

1. The stock is under $15 (no more than $1,500 in capital required).

2. Positions are never held longer than 2 trading days.

3. Minimum target of 2% cash return per weekly trade.

Click here to see how applying this checklist to your account can hand you up to $300 per week.

 

Author: Serge BergerEvery 11 days, there is an opportunity in the market to collect 8-10% returns. Ex-investment banker and 20-year options trader, Serge Berger shows you how inside 11-Day Trader. Serge uses technical analysis to dig up stocks that are set to make a big move. Once he finds them, he places a special 11-day trade to capture gains while lowering risk. The goal is to win up to 82% of the time.