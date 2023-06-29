40-Year Trend Broken in The Bond Market!

I just pulled up a chart of the 10-year treasury yield and it’s showing a trend break that we haven’t seen since the 80s.
That’s a 40-year trend now broken!
It’s telling as it gives us a glimpse into what the future economic picture might look like in America.
In my short 3-minute weekly video, I’ll share exactly what it means for you.
I release these weekly tips every Thursday for free, so stay tuned and stay subscribed here.
Click here how this 40-year trend will affect your portfolio,
Up to $300 per Week Using This 3-Step Income Checklist
As long as you follow this 3-step checklist, you can feel confident you’re executing this strategy correctly:
1. The stock is under $15 (no more than $1,500 in capital required).
2. Positions are never held longer than 2 trading days.
3. Minimum target of 2% cash return per weekly trade.
Click here to see how applying this checklist to your account can hand you up to $300 per week.