Update on Apple Stock (Buy or Sell)

We’ve seen Apple’s stock rise nearly 40% YTD.

It’s close to an upper range that it’s hit 5 times in the past two years.

Is it going to break out?

Is it going to stall out?

Today, in my two minute weekly video, I’ll share my thoughts on where Apple could go next.

If you own shares of Apple or of ETFs that hold many (a lot of ETFs do), this video is a must watch.

Every Thursday, I release a free video on the markets or a specific stock.

Click here to see my outlook in the short-term on Apple,