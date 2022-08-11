This stock could explode before August 24th

“Trade with the trend” is a common phrase used by traders.

Meaning, only trade in the direction of the current trend i.e. if stocks are going up, only trade long… if stocks are going down, make bearish trades.

I agree for the most part.

But, as you’ve noticed in the last couple weeks… bear market rallies can be quite explosive.

Some stocks like Roblox are up 75% in 6 weeks from their lows.

So, if you think about it, if you trade some of these plays… NOT hold them long-term… there’s a chance to make some money.

I found one stock that could move before August 24th…