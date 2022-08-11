This stock could explode before August 24th

Growth Stocks
by Serge Berger

“Trade with the trend” is a common phrase used by traders. 

Meaning, only trade in the direction of the current trend i.e. if stocks are going up, only trade long… if stocks are going down, make bearish trades. 

I agree for the most part. 

But, as you’ve noticed in the last couple weeks… bear market rallies can be quite explosive. 

Some stocks like Roblox are up 75% in 6 weeks from their lows. 

So, if you think about it, if you trade some of these plays… NOT hold them long-term… there’s a chance to make some money. 

I found one stock that could move before August 24th…

Is this simple 4 letter code the secret to 100% gains in 72 hours? [ad]

310F: These four characters could hold the secret to the most powerful trade you’ve never heard of. It’s released every Tuesday and could DOUBLE your money by Friday. One trader has been quietly using it to generate spectacular, consistent results, making money 99.1% of the time. This shocking video exposes how you too can use this trade to double your money week after week. Click here to watch now..

Author: Serge BergerEvery 11 days, there is an opportunity in the market to collect 8-10% returns. Ex-investment banker and 20-year options trader, Serge Berger shows you how inside 11-Day Trader. Serge uses technical analysis to dig up stocks that are set to make a big move. Once he finds them, he places a special 11-day trade to capture gains while lowering risk. The goal is to win up to 82% of the time.