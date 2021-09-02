Taking Profits on This Stock I Called in July

FAANG Stocks, Options, Videos
by Serge Berger

In July, I recommended a tech stock buy.

The stock has run up some and I’m actually taking profits as it’s popped 10% in two months.

Watch my short video:

1. To see the trade I called and made

But, maybe more importantly…

2. Learn how I approach a trade to know when to take profits

So, this video is pretty short… just 4 minutes.

Author: Serge Berger