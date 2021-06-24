Serge Rips Into Meme Stock ‘Analysts’

Memestocks, Options, Videos
by Serge Berger
Reading Time: < 1 minute

There’s a scene in the movie, “The Big Short”, where Brad Pitt’s character berates his two partners.

His partners are parading through a Las Vegas casino celebrating shorting the market.

“Don’t dance! You just bet against the American economy. If we’re right, people lose homes, jobs. For every 1% unemployment goes up, 40,000 people die, did ya know that?”

Right now, there’s a lot of talk (again) about “short selling” in the market which is driving interest in the meme stocks like AMC, GME and others like we saw in January.

But I have a harsh truth for these traders trying to stick it to the short sellers.

I share my views in 6 minutes on this brief video here.

P.S. I also break down a chart of a popular tech stock to show you the proof.

Author: Serge BergerEvery 11 days, there is an opportunity in the market to collect 8-10% returns. Ex-investment banker and 20-year options trader, Serge Berger shows you how inside 11-Day Trader. Serge uses technical analysis to dig up stocks that are set to make a big move. Once he finds them, he places a special 11-day trade to capture gains while lowering risk. The goal is to win up to 82% of the time.