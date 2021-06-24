Serge Rips Into Meme Stock ‘Analysts’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There’s a scene in the movie, “The Big Short”, where Brad Pitt’s character berates his two partners.

His partners are parading through a Las Vegas casino celebrating shorting the market.

“Don’t dance! You just bet against the American economy. If we’re right, people lose homes, jobs. For every 1% unemployment goes up, 40,000 people die, did ya know that?”

Right now, there’s a lot of talk (again) about “short selling” in the market which is driving interest in the meme stocks like AMC, GME and others like we saw in January.

But I have a harsh truth for these traders trying to stick it to the short sellers.

I share my views in 6 minutes on this brief video here.

P.S. I also break down a chart of a popular tech stock to show you the proof.