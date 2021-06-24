Serge Rips Into Meme Stock ‘Analysts’

There’s a scene in the movie, “The Big Short”, where Brad Pitt’s character berates his two partners.
His partners are parading through a Las Vegas casino celebrating shorting the market.
“Don’t dance! You just bet against the American economy. If we’re right, people lose homes, jobs. For every 1% unemployment goes up, 40,000 people die, did ya know that?”
Right now, there’s a lot of talk (again) about “short selling” in the market which is driving interest in the meme stocks like AMC, GME and others like we saw in January.
But I have a harsh truth for these traders trying to stick it to the short sellers.
I share my views in 6 minutes on this brief video here.
P.S. I also break down a chart of a popular tech stock to show you the proof.
Discover the one trade to replace your income for life
There’s a new way to make fast money in the markets without day trading options or stocks. It’s actually possible to generate thousands of dollars in as little as 11 days.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...