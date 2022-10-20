If this stock goes bullish, we’ve hit bottom

There’s one massive stock that is very telling of the economy.
They encompass housing, finance, consumer goods, real estate, you name it.
The stock is in a sector that typically is the first to lead into a new bull market. Meaning, if this stock turns up (i.e. bullish), we’ve likely hit the bottom.
I share these types of tips every week in my free video series on Thursday.
You can hear about this stock for free in my 4-minute video today.
Can this ONE trade save your retirement?
Right now, the biggest opportunity in the market has nothing to do with buying and selling stock like you’re used to…
It’s a new trade that can generate extra income on-demand every week…
Up to 96x MORE income than dividends, in fact.
It’s called The One Trade Retirement Plan, and you’re about to see how it’s possible to collect as much as $1,475 per week using it below: