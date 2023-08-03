How You Could Trade This Chart Risk-Free for 6 Months

Before we start off the month of August, I feel like it’s important to remind my listeners and readers of the extremely juicy yields that are currently available in the bond market.

When looking at the chart for the 6-month U.S. government Treasury note yield, you can see it’s currently yielding at 5.4%.

What does this mean?

To put it simply, if a person were to buy one now and then hold it for 6 months, not only would they be getting their full money back, but they’d also get a yield of 5.4% on top of that.

Talk about a juicy amount of money to make on a practically risk-free basis.

But that’s not even the most interesting part of this all…

In today’s 3-minute video, I show you exactly what I’m seeing, and how you could potentially trade it.

