3 Stocks I’m Seeing Breakout While the Market is Choppy

Markets, Options, Videos
by Serge Berger

We’re seeing the market drop 700 points, then recover the next day…

The very definition of a “choppy market.”

And if you’re an active participant in the market, I don’t blame you if it’s a bit frustrating especially as many breakouts aren’t holding.

However, I have spotted 3 stocks that look promising…

They’ve been setting up for as long as 12 months…

And starting to emerge and could sprint to new highs.

In this 4 minute video, I share those 3 stocks, PLUS, you’ll see a few sectors that look promising.

Author: Serge BergerEvery 11 days, there is an opportunity in the market to collect 8-10% returns. Ex-investment banker and 20-year options trader, Serge Berger shows you how inside 11-Day Trader. Serge uses technical analysis to dig up stocks that are set to make a big move. Once he finds them, he places a special 11-day trade to capture gains while lowering risk. The goal is to win up to 82% of the time.