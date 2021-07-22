3 Stocks I’m Seeing Breakout While the Market is Choppy

We’re seeing the market drop 700 points, then recover the next day…

The very definition of a “choppy market.”

And if you’re an active participant in the market, I don’t blame you if it’s a bit frustrating especially as many breakouts aren’t holding.

However, I have spotted 3 stocks that look promising…

They’ve been setting up for as long as 12 months…

And starting to emerge and could sprint to new highs.

In this 4 minute video, I share those 3 stocks, PLUS, you’ll see a few sectors that look promising.