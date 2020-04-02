Zynga Supporting WHO Game Initiative During Coronavirus Pandemic: Stock Up 17% Since March Low﻿

Markets have crumbled. Businesses have closed. Schools are ending early. Hospitals are packed with patients. It’s gotten so bad 30 state governors have now issued a “stay at home” order. Those states have more than 225 million people, says CNN.

For investors, it’s been difficult to find opportunity. However, there are bright spots.

Gaming stocks, like Zynga (ZNGA), Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) have been rallying. Even gaming ETFs, like the Global X Video Games & eSports ETF (HERO) and the Roundhill BITKRAFT eSports and Digital Entertainment ETF (NERD) are up.

5G Networks Shine As Locked Down Americans Turned to Their Phones for Gameplay

“You’re now seeing [the market] differentiate between sectors and areas that can actually perform here [given the current environment, and] the data points are bearing it out,” says Roundhill Investments CEO Will Hershey, as quoted by CNBC. “Steam is hitting a new record concurrent player base every weekend, Twitch [is on track to break a new record] for viewership, and that’s going to be reflected in companies’ earnings.”

WHO Is Encouraging Folks to Play Video Games

Even the World Health Organization (WHO) is encouraging video games during the pandemic. “We’re at a crucial moment in defining outcomes of this pandemic. Games industry companies have a global audience – we encourage all to #PlayApartTogether. More physical distancing + other measures will help to flatten the curve + save lives,” tweeted Ray Chambers, U.S. ambassador to WHO.

Zynga is one of the top companies behind the WHO initiative.

“Our mission at Zynga has always been to connect the world through games, and it has taken on a new dimension as we face this global crisis. We are honored to support the important work of the World Health Organization and provide our players with a support system during this period of physical distancing. The #PlayApartTogether initiative activates positivity and community that can help us commit to the urgent task at hand,” says Zynga President of Publishing, Bernard Kim.

Related: Zynga Beats Earnings

Analysts are bullish on video games stocks, too. As Cowen analyst Doug Creutz said, as noted by Barron’s, “videogames could see increased engagement as folks fight off cabin fever. Online gaming often includes voice chat, a way friends can keep in touch and hang out virtually amid self-quarantines. Anecdotally, increased network data from Telecom Italia, suggesting such increased online use in Italy. Plus, as Americans avoid vacations, dining out and attending events, they will have more money to spend on videogames and their digital add-ons.”

As of this writing, Ian Cooper does not have a position in shares of ZNGA.