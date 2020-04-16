Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Named One of the Top Game Company’s In New WHO Initiative﻿

Video game stocks have been thrust into the spotlight.

As governments around the world encourage social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, video game stocks have been some of the top beneficiaries. One of those stocks has been Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), which has now raced from a low of $5.65 to $7.22.

“Videogames could see increased engagement as folks fight off cabin fever. Online gaming often includes voice chat, a way friends can keep in touch and hang out virtually amid self-quarantines. Anecdotally, increased network data from Telecom Italia, suggesting such increased online use in Italy. Plus, as Americans avoid vacations, dining out and attending events, they will have more money to spend on videogames and their digital add-ons,” says Cowen analyst Doug Creutz, as quoted by Barron’s.

Even the World Health Organization (WHO) has encouraged gaming.

“We’re at a crucial moment in defining outcomes of this pandemic. Games industry companies have a global audience – we encourage all to #PlayApartTogether. More physical distancing + other measures will help to flatten the curve + save lives,” tweeted Ray Chambers, U.S. ambassador to WHO. ZNGA is one of the top companies behind the WHO initiative.

Video games are likely to see even more support, as people of all ages look to gaming technology as a way to interact and have fun at home. “This isn’t just out of boredom but an intrinsic desire to be social. New gaming capabilities allow people to engage with one another virtually,” said Nigel Burmeister, vice president of Limelight Networks, as quoted by USA Today.

“It creates this feeling of togetherness, true presence, that you’re no longer distant from another person. It completely satisfies the need for belonging,” added Don Forsyth, a social and personality psychologist at the University of Richmond.

This could all translate into higher sales, and better than expected earnings for gaming stocks, like ZNGA. In fact, earnings estimates could be revised higher as a result. At the moment, analysts believe prior guidance from the company are conservative. KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Tyler Parker for example said “guidance for bookings growth appears conservative and the company has beaten initial guidance over the past three years” back in Feb. 2020.

At the moment, the analyst has an overweight rating on the stock with a target of $18.50.

