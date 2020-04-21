Zix Corporation (ZIXI) Launches Secure Cloud For Remote Workers During Lockdown ﻿

The coronavirus fear is palpable.

To date, 2.37 million have been infected, with 163,372 deaths around the world. Schools and businesses have closed. Economies have crumbled. In addition, many of us have been forced to stay, work, and even play games from home with “stay at home” orders in place.

Many large companies are also rolling out mandatory work from home policies to help limit the risks of the virus outbreak. Unfortunately, it’s not just the coronavirus we have to worry about when working, or even playing at home. It also invites higher potential for cyberattacks.

In fact, the FBI is seeing a rise in fraud schemes related to the pandemic.

Here’s Where the Smart Money Is Riding Out The Bear Market [ad]

All through the use of fake U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) e-mails, and phishing e-mails that ask you to verify your personal information to receive a stimulus check. Phishing e-mails, says the FBI have also been linked to charitable organizations, airline refunds, fake cures and vaccines, and fake testing kits.

“The number of cyberattacks is significant and expected to increase further. Cyber criminals will continue to innovate in the deployment of various malware and ransomware packages themed around the COVID-19 pandemic,” as quoted by ZDNet.

One of the companies trying to keep folks safe is Zix Corporation (ZIXI).

Since the start of April 2020, the ZIXI stock ran from a low of $3.28 to $6.35.

ZIXI recently launched Secure Cloud, “a suite of productivity, security and compliance applications built on a secure platform that empowers our customers and partners to establish a Secure Modern Workplace,” says the company. “Driven by a vision to help businesses create a space where employees can collaborate in a secure, effective manner, Zix developed the Secure Cloud to not only manage risks and compliance, but also to accelerate innovation and inspire IT confidence.”

“The abrupt but necessary shift to remote workplaces due to COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of most organizations, but that shouldn’t come at the expense of productivity and security, especially in a remote environment, said Dave Wagner, CEO.

More Reading: Zix Launches Secure Cloud to Power the Secure Modern Workplace

Reportedly, the suite includes a secure platform, cyber intelligence, and secure suite. According to the company’s press release:

Zix Secure Suite is the fully unified, modular sum of Zix’s and AppRiver’s proven security, compliance and productivity solutions. By bringing best in class encryption, archiving, secure file sharing and threat mitigation tools into one powerful suite, Zix offers a consistent, personalized experience to customers and partners.

Zix Secure Platform offers all the necessary tools for partners and customers to build, extend and integrate the applications of Zix Secure Suite. It serves as a cloud-native architecture that ensures high availability, redundancy and consistent access. The out-of-the-box onboarding experience accelerates the adoption of a pure cloud platform. Partners can easily provision new services with the flexibility of consumption billing.



Zix’s Cyber Intelligence capabilities drive continued innovation within the entire Secure Cloud solution. The fusion of constant insights from threat analysts, compliance experts, partners and research developed from security audits, all help Zix deliver additional value on top of the world’s largest secure email delivery encryption network. This massive pool of knowledge ensures that Zix’s tools are always evolving and improving to stay ahead of the threat landscape.

As of this writing, Ian Cooper does not have a position in shares of ZIXI.