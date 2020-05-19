Zix Corporation (ZIXI) Earnings Report Shows Q1 Revenue Beat Estimates﻿

With many people now working from home, the potential for cyberattacks has only increased.

That’s where ZIXI has come into play with its Secure Cloud, “a suite of productivity, security and compliance applications built on a secure platform that empowers our customers and partners to establish a Secure Modern Workplace,” says the company. “Driven by a vision to help businesses create a space where employees can collaborate in a secure, effective manner, ZIXI developed the Secure Cloud to not only manage risks and compliance, but also to accelerate innovation and inspire IT confidence.”

“The abrupt but necessary shift to remote workplaces due to COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of most organizations, but that shouldn’t come at the expense of productivity and security, especially in a remote environment, said Dave Wagner, CEO.

However, that’s not the only news having an impact on the cloud e-mail security stock.

ZIXI Topped Earnings Estimates

In recent weeks, ZIXI noted that first quarter revenue jumped 79% to $52.4 million, beating estimates for $45.5 million. EPS of 12 cents was just shy of 13-cent estimates.

“Our stable financial performance and uninterrupted operational execution in the first quarter is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to helping our customers and partners meet the challenges of today’s remote work environment,” said David Wagner, Zix’s CEO.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating digital transformation and is increasing the need for robust business communications solutions that ensure organizations remain secure, compliant and productive. Our launch of Secure Cloud offers a new, secure modern workplace solution to empower our customers and partners to deliver business value in the digital workplace. It also embodies the complete integration of Zix and AppRiver, bringing together the best of our technologies to enable users to collaborate securely and productively across a broad range of communication channels and locations; capabilities that are essential in today’s remote work environment.

The company also just set its May 2020 conference schedule to include:

The 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Presenting Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. ET



Cowen 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Presenting Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Presenting Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. ET



17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Participating Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Participating Wednesday, May 27, 2020

