Vulcan Materials (VMC) Earnings Report Shows Revenue and EPS Up For Q1 2020﻿

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vulcan Materials (VMC) has managed to increase revenue and gross profit in every business segment in which the company operates. Revenue for the latest quarter was $1.05 billion, up from $996.5 million in the same quarter last year.
VMC adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.47 versus $0.46 in 2019. VMC did take a currency hit of $6 million due to the decline in the Mexican peso.
VMC Chairman and CEO, Tom Hill, said the company was weathering the current environment and performing in line with expectations. Hill stated, “We experienced minimal financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter. “
President Trump’s Secret 5G Stock Nod?
President Trump is now officially on the record as saying…
“The race to 5G is a race America must win, and it’s a race, frankly, that our great companies are now involved in.”
But here’s what Wall Street and the media won’t tell you…
The great companies Trump is referring to are NOT just Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T.
New evidence suggests Trump may have been referring to this secret 5G company. It’s not a household name… but experts say it’s ready for “Amazon-like” growth.
Commenting on the quarter, Hill said, “Our first quarter earnings improved across all segments and were in line with our expectations, despite wet weather in certain key markets in the Southeast and Southwest. These results demonstrated the strong long-term fundamental position of our aggregates-led businesses and our commitment to leading the industry in pricing and unit profitability.”
Related: VMC First Quarter Results
VMC said reweakness, due to wet weather in the Southeast and Southwest, was offset by strong orders from states like California, Florida, Illinois and Virginia.
Sales prices in the company’s aggregates business increased 4.5% in the quarter. And, all of the company’s key markets for aggregates experienced year-over-year price increases. Asphalt shipments were up 2% in the quarter, and the company was able to increase asphalt prices by 5%.
Vulcan Materials believes the aggregate business is especially resilient in the current market environment. Commenting on aggregates, Hill noted, “Aggregates are far more adaptable to these demand shifts than any other construction materials, a characteristic that should serve us well during this period of disruption. As a result, we will be well-equipped to manage our business effectively and serve our customers reliably through these unprecedented times.”
The company returned $45 million to shareholders through dividend payments in the quarter, which was a 10% increase year-over-year. To ensure liquidity, Vulcan Materials also lined up a $750 million term loan.
Vulcan Materials’ stock is still off around 33% from highs experienced before the onset of COVID-19. Currently trading around $100, the stock has a PE of just under 22. And, the dividend yield comes in at 1.37%.
The company withdrew previously issued guidance for 2020, citing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as CEO Hill stated,”… it is too early to estimate accurately the full year impact on aggregates demand.”
Steven Adams’s personal positions in Vulcan Materials: none.
The Top 10 "High Growth" Stocks to
Own for the 2020 Recovery
5G, Streaming TV, Internet-of-things, Artificial Intelligence, Automation will skyrocket once we're beyond this pandemic and economies around the world begin to recover. Here are 10 must-own the stocks to buy now before the recovery starts.
2020 could go down in history as the most important year for technology investors.
- 5G is rolling out around the world
- new streaming TV options are going live almost monthly and are proving extremely popular with so many people in lockdown
- 26 billion internet-of-things devices will be connected by the end of 2020
- 'everything will be touched by AI' this year according to Forbes
- automation is already taking jobs and will likely take more with new 'social distancing' norms
This new report reveals exactly which stocks should take off this year and ride the recovery boom.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...