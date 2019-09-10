Unusual Bullish Activity On Saudi Arabia

Unusual options activity can provide an inside view of what the smart money is doing. A recent string of large bullish trades suggests the iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) may be due for a rebound by the end of October.

A large trader bought several blocks of October KSA calls, which make money if the ETF climbs over 5% from current levels. This could be another way to make a bullish trade on oil since it is the key to the Saudi Arabian economy.

