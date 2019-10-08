Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity In WisdomTree Investments

An unusually large amount of calls were bought in WisdomTree Investments (WETF), nearly 5 times the average daily volume. It looks like someone believes the stock could be going higher by January and is buying lots of calls at the 6 strike.

WETF is an ETF provider, so the commission battle between online brokers could be providing a boost to the company. As commissions go down, it is more likely investors will be willing to be buy stocks and ETF. That’s a good thing for a company like WETF that makes money on the trading volume of their products.

