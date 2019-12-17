Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity in Volatility

Options, Videos, Volatility
by Jay Soloff

There recently has been an unusual amount of options activity in iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures ETN (VXX). VXX is a popular product for trading short-term market volatility. The ETN tracks the first two futures of the VIX, which measures volatility on the S&P 500. With bullish news from the Fed and a potential China trade deal agreed upon, volatility has been way down this past week.

The expected decrease in volatility can be seen in the options activity in VXX, where there was a very large purchase of December 27th puts. However, there was also a large purchase of February calls, which make money if volatility spikes in the next couple months. This could be a hedge against a stock portfolio or a speculative bet that volatility is going to increase early next year.

$500 into $678,906?

If you had followed Jay Soloff’s 2018 trades, with a little luck, you could’ve turned $500 into as much as $678,906.

That sounds unbelievable. But you gotta see how it’s possible.

If you can scrounge together $500 in cash, it could’ve been worth a small fortune today.

Check out how it could’ve happened for you, click here.

[NEW REPORT] Absolute 10 Best Growth Stocks to Own in 2020

Get the best 10 stocks to ride the 2020 tech explosion. 

One could be the most valuable stock of the next decade. 

Normally, I charge $20 for this report…

But, today...you can claim a copy absolutely free.

One stock alone has a chance at 167% profits in the next 12 months (or sooner). 

Enter your email below to claim a free copy while they last.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

As a bonus you’ll receive a free subscription to The Market Cap, an independent newsletter filled with investment ideas for dividend, growth, and options investors. You’ll also receive occasional offers and discount notices from Investors Alley and select partners.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.