Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity in Twitter

Even heavily traded options on stocks can show unusual activity, especially after earnings. For example, there was a lot of options activity in Twitter (TWTR), where the shares got hammered this week after a technical bug hurt ad revenue for the quarter.

However, a majority of the options traded were calls, suggesting that investors may be expecting a bounce back in the share price, possibly prior to the end of the year.

