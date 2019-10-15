Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity in the South African ETF

The iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA) doesn’t normally have a lot of options traded on it. However, a 1,500-lot of puts recently traded, which is 10 times the normal daily volume of options (all in one trade). This trade makes money if EZA drops below $50, and the stock was trading around $50.50 at the time of the trade.
This could be a bet that the ETF is about to go down on bad economic/political news or maybe even a hedge against a long stock position. It also could simply be closing an open trade from a while back.$500 into $678,906?
If you had followed Jay Soloff’s 2018 trades, with a little luck, you could’ve turned $500 into as much as $678,906.
That sounds unbelievable. But you gotta see how it’s possible.
If you can scrounge together $500 in cash, it could’ve been worth a small fortune today.
Check out how it could’ve happened for you, click here.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...