Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity in the Consumer Discretionary Sector

Synopsis: Recently, there was unusual options activity in SPDR Select Sector Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY). XLY represents consumer/retail spending in areas that aren’t considered essential products. It’s a good ETF to buy if you think economic growth is going to continue in 2020.

It seems someone is bullish on discretionary spending through February as over 40,000 calls were rolled from January to February (from the 126 to 129 strike). Long calls make money if XLY moves higher, so this is certainly bullish activity on the stock. In this case, if XLY moves above $130.25 by expiration, the calls can turn a profit.

