Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity in the Consumer Discretionary Sector

ETFs, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

Synopsis: Recently, there was unusual options activity in SPDR Select Sector Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY). XLY represents consumer/retail spending in areas that aren’t considered essential products. It’s a good ETF to buy if you think economic growth is going to continue in 2020.

It seems someone is bullish on discretionary spending through February as over 40,000 calls were rolled from January to February (from the 126 to 129 strike). Long calls make money if XLY moves higher, so this is certainly bullish activity on the stock. In this case, if XLY moves above $130.25 by expiration, the calls can turn a profit.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.