Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity In Tesla

This week, there was some significant unusual options activity in Tesla (TSLA). TSLA recently unveiled it’s new Cybertruck at a product launch and it was an unmitigated disaster. Not only does the “truck” look like something out of a bad sci-fi movie, but the supposed unbreakable glass windows were easily broken when tested at the show.
Tesla stock dropped 6% on the next day with 678,000 options trading as well. There were even 30,000 deep out-of-the-money puts purchased for next January, however this may have been a closing trade. Overall, the call and put activity was pretty even as some investors are betting the stock has more to fall, while others consider the selloff to be an overreaction.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqA4KCu7FTI&feature=youtu.be$500 into $678,906?
If you had followed Jay Soloff’s 2018 trades, with a little luck, you could’ve turned $500 into as much as $678,906.
That sounds unbelievable. But you gotta see how it’s possible.
If you can scrounge together $500 in cash, it could’ve been worth a small fortune today.
Check out how it could’ve happened for you, click here.
[NEW REPORT] Absolute 10 Best Growth Stocks to Own in 2020
Get the best 10 stocks to ride the 2020 tech explosion.
One could be the most valuable stock of the next decade.
Normally, I charge $20 for this report…
But, today...you can claim a copy absolutely free.
One stock alone has a chance at 167% profits in the next 12 months (or sooner).
Enter your email below to claim a free copy while they last.