Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity In Tesla

This week, there was some significant unusual options activity in Tesla (TSLA). TSLA recently unveiled it’s new Cybertruck at a product launch and it was an unmitigated disaster. Not only does the “truck” look like something out of a bad sci-fi movie, but the supposed unbreakable glass windows were easily broken when tested at the show.

Tesla stock dropped 6% on the next day with 678,000 options trading as well. There were even 30,000 deep out-of-the-money puts purchased for next January, however this may have been a closing trade. Overall, the call and put activity was pretty even as some investors are betting the stock has more to fall, while others consider the selloff to be an overreaction.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqA4KCu7FTI&feature=youtu.be

