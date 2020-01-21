Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity in Silver

In recent days, there has been unusual options activity in iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). SLV is the one of the most popular ways for investors to trade silver. Precious metals have become a popular investment lately as interest rates return to ultra-low levels.
Gold has seen quite the run higher, and as it gets more expensive, investors could shift their focus to silver. With SLV just under $17 per share, over 40,000 of the 17 calls were purchased, which expire in February. This suggests that silver could be moving higher over the next month.
This asset is a 'screaming buy' right now
Everything is expensive today -- Healthcare. Homes. iPhones.
But there is an asset that is a screaming buy right now. Check it out.
Investopedia claims “it has never been cheaper” to buy this asset.
Reuters blares “it’s time to buy”.
Goldman Sachs sees “historic opportunities” popping up with this asset because it’s so cheap right now.
You won’t believe I’m recommending this asset until you read this briefing I just released. Click here.
[NEW REPORT] Absolute 10 Best Growth Stocks to Own in 2020
Get the best 10 stocks to ride the 2020 tech explosion.
One could be the most valuable stock of the next decade.
Normally, I charge $20 for this report…
But, today...you can claim a copy absolutely free.
One stock alone has a chance at 167% profits in the next 12 months (or sooner).
Enter your email below to claim a free copy while they last.