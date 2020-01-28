Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity in Nasdaq 100

Recently, there was a large amount of block trade activity in PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ). QQQ is one of the most popular and liquid ETFs in the world which tracks the Nasdaq 100. It has become an extremely important index because it tracks most of the largest stocks in the world.

With fears of the coronavirus spreading in and out of China, the markets saw a big down day with a lot of put action. In QQQ, there were several block trades which involved buying puts, likely as hedges against a further drop in market prices. One very large trade involved closing some February puts and subsequently opening up another block of puts at a higher strike with a March expiration.

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" width="788.54" height="443" type="text/html" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/H6P8Z7OjFOQ?autoplay=0&fs=1&iv_load_policy=3&showinfo=0&rel=0&cc_load_policy=0&start=0&end=0&origin=https://youtubeembedcode.com"></noscript>

This asset is a 'screaming buy' right now

Everything is expensive today -- Healthcare. Homes. iPhones.

But there is an asset that is a screaming buy right now. Check it out.

Investopedia claims “it has never been cheaper” to buy this asset.

Reuters blares “it’s time to buy”.

Goldman Sachs sees “historic opportunities” popping up with this asset because it’s so cheap right now.

You won’t believe I’m recommending this asset until you read this briefing I just released. Click here.