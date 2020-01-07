Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity in Gold

Gold & Silver, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

There has recently been unusual options activity in SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD). GLD is a popular method for trading gold as the ETF is based on physical gold holdings. Gold prices are moving higher due to the potential conflict between the US and Iran.

Gold is often used as a hedge against uncertainty, and what may play out in the Middle East definitely qualifies as uncertain. A trader bought almost 9,000 February call spreads in GLD that make money if the ETF goes above $151.85, with the current stock price just under $145. It’s a debit spread so the trader can only lose the amount spent on the position but can make roughly 7x the premium at max gain.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.