Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity in Bloom Energy

There was a very large options trade recently in Bloom Energy (BE) which stood out for a stock that doesn’t generally trade that many options. BE is a green energy company that had been enjoying a nice run higher in the stock price in recent months.

However, the company just announced it has to restate several years of revenues and it immediately prompted downgrades from analysts. A huge put buyer then came in and grabbed over 8,000 in-the-money puts expiring in May for about $2.6 million in premiums. This suggests there could be substantial downside for the stock over the next three months.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jL7ns4PoOFw?autoplay=0&fs=1&iv_load_policy=3&showinfo=0&rel=0&cc_load_policy=0&start=0&end=0&origin=https://youtubeembedcode.com" width="788.54" height="443"></noscript>

127% in 23 days on GLD

148% in 28 days on SQ

229% in 36 days on SMH

213% in 13 days on Netflix

79% in 22 days on SPY

63% in 24 days on SPY

117% in 21 days on SPY

96% in 36 days on QQQ

114% in 42 days on MRVL