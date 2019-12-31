Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity in Amazon

Recently, there has been unusual options activity in Amazon (AMZN). The online retail giant has seen a record amount of business this holiday season. While it could be simply a matter of fewer people wanting to fight the holiday crowds, it also is a sign that consumer spending in the US has remained strong.

After the price of AMZN stock has climbed in recent days, a trader purchased a put spread expiring in January. The trade makes money if the share price drops prior to January 17th expiration. This position could be a hedge against a long stock position, or it could be a bet that the stock price has peaked and could be headed back down.

If you had followed Jay Soloff’s 2018 trades, with a little luck, you could’ve turned $500 into as much as $678,906.That sounds unbelievable. But you gotta see how it’s possible.If you can scrounge together $500 in cash, it could’ve been worth a small fortune today.Check out how it could’ve happened for you,