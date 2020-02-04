Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity in Amazon

Despite the market selling off, there was an unusual amount of options activity in Amazon (AMZN). The online retail giant crushed earnings and the stock was actually up over 7% on a day when most major stock indices were down 2%. The selloff was due to fear over the coronavirus and what impact it may have on the global economy.

AMZN’s earnings were so good, it trumped any negative impact from broad market selling. A trader made a covered call trade in AMZN that allows about 30 points of upside potential in the share price but also brought in $2.7 million in premiums from the short calls. It’s a moderately bullish trade on the stock with about a 4% yield over 3 months.

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" width="788.54" height="443" type="text/html" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/71ihozSpzLg?autoplay=0&fs=1&iv_load_policy=3&showinfo=0&rel=0&cc_load_policy=0&start=0&end=0&origin=https://youtubeembedcode.com"></noscript>

This chart could make today the easiest time in history to retire and feel rich while doing it.

Click here for a full explanation.