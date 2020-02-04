Trade of the Week: Unusual Options Activity in Amazon

by Jay Soloff

Despite the market selling off, there was an unusual amount of options activity in Amazon (AMZN). The online retail giant crushed earnings and the stock was actually up over 7% on a day when most major stock indices were down 2%. The selloff was due to fear over the coronavirus and what impact it may have on the global economy.

AMZN’s earnings were so good, it trumped any negative impact from broad market selling. A trader made a covered call trade in AMZN that allows about 30 points of upside potential in the share price but also brought in $2.7 million in premiums from the short calls. It’s a moderately bullish trade on the stock with about a 4% yield over 3 months.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.