Trade of the Week: Unusual Option Activity In Invesco

Invesco (IVZ) is an asset management company which typically doesn’t have a lot of options trade on the stock. However, just recently double the amount of regular volume traded in IVZ options, with 100% of the activity occurring in calls.
It looks like a trader may be rolling up some April calls which will make money if the stock moves up over 20% by expiration in 7 months.Read this if you've ever lost money trading options
Does everything seem to go wrong right after you place an options trade?
You watch the stock and everything is going right.
Then you open the trade... and within an hour, you've lost money.
It's not your fault. You just simply weren't given the "behind the scenes" knowledge every options professional knows.
If you knew how they worked, in 2018 - when the markets lost 6% - you could've booked gains of:
- 127% in 23 days on GLD
- 148% in 28 days on SQ
- 229% in 36 days on SMH
- 213% in 13 days on Netflix
- 79% in 22 days on SPY
- 63% in 24 days on SPY
- 117% in 21 days on SPY
- 96% in 36 days on QQQ
- 114% in 42 days on MRVL
The road to success for your first big, triple-digit options win is simple.
Have a plan for every trade so you don’t repeat rookie mistakes.
To help option traders avoid mistakes and make profits instead I’ve recently released my 11 part options trading video series.
In this easy to follow series you’ll get up to speed quickly seeing the mistakes most traders make and how to avoid them. Plus, you’ll come away with an actionable plan to trade for a higher win-rate.
Click here to learn more and to stop losing money right now.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...