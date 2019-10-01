Trade of the Week: Unusual Option Activity In Invesco

Options, Technical Analysis, Videos
by Jay Soloff

Invesco (IVZ) is an asset management company which typically doesn’t have a lot of options trade on the stock. However, just recently double the amount of regular volume traded in IVZ options, with 100% of the activity occurring in calls. 

It looks like a trader may be rolling up some April calls which will make money if the stock moves up over 20% by expiration in 7 months.

Read this if you've ever lost money trading options

Does everything seem to go wrong right after you place an options trade?

You watch the stock and everything is going right.

Then you open the trade... and within an hour, you've lost money.

It's not your fault. You just simply weren't given the "behind the scenes" knowledge every options professional knows.

If you knew how they worked, in 2018 - when the markets lost 6% - you could've booked gains of:

  • 127% in 23 days on GLD
  • 148% in 28 days on SQ
  • 229% in 36 days on SMH
  • 213% in 13 days on Netflix
  • 79% in 22 days on SPY
  • 63% in 24 days on SPY
  • 117% in 21 days on SPY
  • 96% in 36 days on QQQ
  • 114% in 42 days on MRVL
Just like I did.

The road to success for your first big, triple-digit options win is simple.

Have a plan for every trade so you don’t repeat rookie mistakes.

To help option traders avoid mistakes and make profits instead I’ve recently released my 11 part options trading video series.

In this easy to follow series you’ll get up to speed quickly seeing the mistakes most traders make and how to avoid them. Plus, you’ll come away with an actionable plan to trade for a higher win-rate.

Click here to learn more and to stop losing money right now.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.

 

NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules. 

 

Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...

You have Successfully Subscribed!

As a bonus you’ll receive a free subscription to The Market Cap, an independent newsletter filled with investment ideas for dividend, growth, and options investors. You’ll also receive occasional offers and discount notices from Investors Alley and select partners.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.