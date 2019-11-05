Trade of the Week: Unusual Option Activity in Emerging Markets

Emerging Markets, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

This week, the options trade of the week is all about emerging markets. More specifically, there was a lot of major bullish activity in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). EEM is one of the most popular ETFs on the market and often a popular component of long-term portfolios.

Recently, quite a bit of substantial call action occurred in EEM, which suggests there are a lot of investors who think it is going higher through the end of the year. For example, a 10,000-lot of December at-the-money calls were purchased as well as a 15,000-lot of November out-of-the-money calls.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.