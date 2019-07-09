Trade of the Week: NYT Set to Take Off After Earnings

A trader is betting the New York Times Company (NYT) is going to jump after earnings. NYT options traded 53 times the normal amount as someone purchased a big block of calls. The timing and type of trade suggests this is a bet that the stock will go higher after its next earnings call at the end of July.It's harvest time for option traders.
That's why I'm sharing with you today my complete 5 hour, 11 part video training series.
Because after 20 years of trading options...for the first time anywhere...
I'm releasing everything I know about options in one private course.
All the intel I collected on the floor of the CBOE...
All the insider tips picked up as an options Market Maker...
All revealed in seven complete strategies with examples.
In total, to go through everything, I've clocked the course at five hours. With this complete course, I believe: In as little as 5 hours, you could master options as well as a seasoned trader.
Plus, have the confidence to trade 7 new strategies right away if you're new to options or you're looking to sharpen your skills... the seven strategies I'll show you right now can help you.
Click here to view all seven strategies and all my secrets right now.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...