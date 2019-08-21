Trade of The Week: Institutions Are Siding With GE After Recent Short Attack

A recent accusation of accounting fraud from a hedge fund sent GE shares tumbling. However, institution are definitely siding with GE this time around.

Several large covered calls trades were made last week after GE began to recover, including a trade involving 10,000 calls sold versus buying 1 million shares. Covered calls are moderately bullish trades because they tend to make more money as the stock moves higher, while also collecting a yield from selling the calls.