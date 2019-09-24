Trade of the Week: How To Increase Your Income From Ford

A large trader made a moderately bullish, medium-term trade on Ford (F) this past week. The trader bought 1.6 million shares of Ford while selling 16,000 January 10 calls at the same time.

This is a covered call trade which can make money up to $10 a share in Ford, while earning an additional yield form selling the calls. It’s the type of trade you can easily do in your own account to increase your portfolio’s income generation.

127% in 23 days on GLD

148% in 28 days on SQ

229% in 36 days on SMH

213% in 13 days on Netflix

79% in 22 days on SPY

63% in 24 days on SPY

117% in 21 days on SPY

96% in 36 days on QQQ

114% in 42 days on MRVL