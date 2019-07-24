Trade of the Week: Earn Income On A Cheap Stock That Doesn’t Pay A Dividend

A large covered call traders purchased over 8,000 covered calls in Zynga (ZNGA). The video game company is up 60% year-to-date and has earnings coming up.

The covered call uses options that don’t expire until January 2021, but still allows the stock to appreciate over 50% before the gains are capped. More importantly, the short calls allow the trader to generate income on a low-priced stock that doesn’t offer a dividend.

If you had followed Jay Soloff’s 2018 trades, with a little luck, you could’ve turned $500 into as much as $678,906.That sounds unbelievable. But you gotta see how it’s possible.If you can scrounge together $500 in cash, it could’ve been worth a small fortune today.Check out how it could’ve happened for you,