Trade of the Week: A Safe Bullish Trade On Microsoft

It can be interesting to see what options action is occurring in the largest stocks in times of market turmoil.

Right now, Microsoft (MSFT) is the largest company in the world with a market cap over $1 trillion. A trader bought 150,000 shares of MSFT versus 1,500 January 150 calls, which is a bullish covered call trade. This trader is looking to earn a yield on holding MSFT shares will still participating in about 10% of the stock’s upside potential.

